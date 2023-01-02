Community hub still a ‘high priority’ for county council

By Suzanne Pender

THE delivery of a €2.5m community hub for the Tullow Road area remains a “high priority” for Carlow County Council.

At the December meeting of Carlow Municipal District, director of housing and community Michael Brennan gave an update on the proposed community hub for the Tullow Road.

In recent months, the project appeared to have slowed down, resulting in cllr John Cassin calling for an update and insisting it be part of the council’s December agenda.

Mr Brennan stated that the council was optimistic that it would make an application for the Tullow Road community hub next year. He added that a council delegation will meet minister Roderic O’Gorman in January to “expedite capital funding”, while Carlow Regional Youth Services remained “actively involved”.

Cllr Cassin welcomed the update and pointed out the project “seems to have gone off the ball” in recent months.

“People are anxious that this goes ahead, but the government do seem to be dragging their heels on this and it’s a very small budget in the grand scheme of things, but for the people of the Tullow Road its impact could be phenomenal,” said cllr Cassin.

“The government end is the problem, this is going on way too long at this stage,” he added.

Mr Brennan stated that the council was very much pushing for this project, adding that “deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has been very proactive on this and arranged a meeting with the minister on this”.

“The council is fully committed to this project,” assured Mr Brennan.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace also felt the government “need to get their act together on this”, while cllr Andrea Dalton pointed to the large population in this area of the town, adding that “no area needed a central hub for services more”.

Mr Brennan again reiterated that the Tullow Road community hub was a “high priority”.

“I’d like to see it started next year and built before the next local elections,” he said.

“That’s our Christmas present,” quipped cllr Ken Murnane.