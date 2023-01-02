Man charged in connection with death of Bruna Fonseca (28)

Monday, January 02, 2023

James Cox

Updated: 3.35pm

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 28-year-old women in Cork City.

The body Bruna Fonseca, who was originally from Brazil but had been living in Ireland for the past year, was discovered in a residential property on Liberty Street on Sunday morning.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Bridewell Garda station where he was held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was questioned by gardaí and was charged in relation to the incident on Monday afternoon.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Monday evening.

