Number of Ukrainian pupils in Irish schools rises to 13,753

James Cox

Almost 14,000 Ukrainian pupils have enrolled in Irish schools since Russia invaded their home country.

New figures from the Department of Education show 13,753 Ukrainian children and teenagers were in schools across the country, as of December 22nd.

This includes over 8,800 in primary schools and just under 5,000 in post-primary.

It is nearly double the numbers since last May.

Dublin schools have enrolled 1,890 Ukrainian students, while Cork schools have 1,354 and Kerry schools have 1,373 pupils attending classes.

Regional Education and Language Teams (Realt) are in place to assist Ukrainian students and their families with the transition into the Irish school system.

A statement from the department reads: “These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services, and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.”

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

The department has said it will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.