Philly passed away just three months after the death of beloved husband

By Charlie Keegan

PHILOMENA (Philly) Brennan, late of 135 Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen and Barrack Street, Carlow, who passed away peacefully in the expert care of the matron and staff of Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road on Sunday 4 December, was predeceased on Friday 2 September by her beloved husband Paddy (Stewpot) Brennan.

Daughter of the late Thomas and Theresa (née Connolly) Power, Barrack Street, Philly was one of a family of eight children – four girls and four boys – and is survived by her sisters Anne and Marie.

She had been a resident of Hillview for the final five years of her life, taking up that residency in October 2017. Her time at the nursing home was greatly enhanced by the fact that Paddy, her husband of 65 years, was a resident there for the last eight years of his life, before passing away at the age of 88.

It was a great consolation to the Brennans’ four daughters and the extended Brennan family that Philly and Paddy could be together in the twilight years of their lives.

The death of Paddy had a deep effect on Philly and her health declined sharply after losing the man she had married in Carlow’s Cathedral of the Assumption on 24 July 1957.

Educated by the Presentation Sisters in Tullow Street, after her schooling she became a seamstress with Molloy’s Tailors of Tullow Street, where her craft was widely recognised.

Philly later gained employment with the late Tony Corr, photographer and camera shop owner in Tullow Street. In Corr’s, Philly developed photographs and engaged in colouring-in black and white photos to provide greater life in the pictures. That was many years before colour photography became the norm. She returned to work later in life to work for Window Fashions, where her expert tailoring skills were once more put to use.

Philly was a quiet, kind, generous lady who loved her family dearly. She had a kind word for everybody she met and gave her all to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who loved their nanny in return.

Following her wedding, as a stay-at-home mum, Philly put her skill and talents as a seamstress to good use, being kept busy sewing garments for her four daughters. She also made the wedding dress for her sister Marie Brophy, which highlighted her mastery of her craft.

It was through Philly’s late father Thomas Power that Paddy and Philly came to meet for the first time. Theirs was to be an enduring union as they enjoyed just over 65 years of happy marriage.

Philly was a great animal lover, a trait passed on to her family.

The Brennans also enjoyed several annual trips to Blackpool as part of a tour group.

For their golden wedding anniversary in July 2007, Paddy and Philly travelled to Lourdes with the Graiguecullen pilgrimage to the French shrine, a trip they really enjoyed at what was a special time in both of their lives.

Paddy was well known in music circles in Carlow, being Stewpot in the popular Carlow duo Stewpot and Spike (Michael Geoghegan).

Philly reposed in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Graiguecullen on Monday evening, 5 December, concluding with prayers led by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin.

Fr John celebrated Philly’s funeral Mass on Tuesday morning in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen.

Readings at Mass were by Philly’s granddaughters Sarah and Sinéad, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by her granddaughters Ellen, Sinéad, Laura and Sarah, and great-granddaughter Erin. The Offertory gifts were brought forward by three of Philly’s great grandsons – Bobby, Evan and Tiernán.

Fr John provided a lovely, fitting tribute to Philly in a homily during Mass. Having known Philly as a friend over a long number of years, Fr Dunphy emphasised the fact that, throughout her life, she had been noted as a very giving woman, a quality which highlighted a life well lived. He also referenced Philly’s love of family as the matriarch of four generations of her family.

The Communion Reflection was read by Diane Murphy, daughter. The singing of hymns at Mass was by the Poor Clare Sisters.

Following Mass, Philly was laid to rest with husband Paddy in Killeshin Cemetery. Fr Dunphy imparted the final prayers at the graveside.

Philly is mourned by her loving daughters Terena Kearns (Crossneen, Carlow), Vonnie Maher (Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford), Antoinette Bennett (Glastonbury, England) and Diane Murphy (Crettyard), her sisters Anne Sullivan (Stockport, Greater Manchester, England) and Marie Brophy (Tinryland), by her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren Jennifer, Niamh, Sarah, Susan, Sineád, Ellen, Laura, Harriett, Emily Rose, Bobby, Evan, Erin, Lily, Tiernan, Sam, Bonnie and Frankie, sons-in-law Thomas Kearns, Marty Maher and Hugh Murphy, sisters Anne and Marie, brother-in-law Michael Brennan and his wife, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Philly was predeceased by her sister Margo Brophy and brothers Paddy (Pollerton Road, Carlow), Noel (Graiguecullen, Carlow), Tom (Stockport, Greater Manchester) and David Power (Dublin).

The Month’s Mind Mass for Philly Brennan will be celebrated on Wednesday 4 January in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen at 10am.