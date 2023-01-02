Two men arrested after stabbings at Killarney Direct Provision centre

Anne Lucey

Four men have been hospitalised, and two men are in custody following an outbreak of violence at a large hotel turned Direct Provision centre in Killarney on Sunday night.

A number of ambulances and several garda vehicles attended the scene of what appeared to be a large scale incident involving suspected stabbings at Hotel Killarney.

It is understood a number of people were also treated for injuries at the scene which was attended by a number of ambulances and medical personnel. None of the injuries appear life-threatening.

Gardaí remained at the hotel overnight and a forensic examination is also underway.

In a statement at 11.30 pm, the Garda Press Office said both gardaí and emergency services were called to a hotel shortly after 8.30 pm, New Year’s Day.

“Shortly after 8:30pm, on Sunday the 1st of January 2023, Gardaí and Emergency Service were alerted following reports of a public order incident involving a group of males at a Hotel in Killarney, County Kerry.

“Four males injured in the course of the incident were removed from the scene to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not described as life-threatening.

“Two males aged in their 30s have since been arrested and brought to Killarney Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Gardaí remain at the scene where a forensic examination is currently underway.

“The Investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.”

The hotel was at the centre of controversy in October after plans by International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) to remove Ukrainian women and children who had arrived in Killarney in March from the hotel and transfer them to Co Mayo to make room for male Direct Provision applicants.

However, after local protests, alternative hotel accommodation was sourced for the Ukrainian refugees and their children in Killarney.

Around half of the 400 residents at Hotel Killarney now are female Direct Provision applicants.

Eyewitnesses as well as videos circulating on social media show a number of ambulances as well as garda cars at the location.