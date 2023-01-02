What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

The discovery of the body of a 28-year-old woman in Cork city, and an inquiry into the State’s handling of Covid-19 are the main stories on Monday’s front pages.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has committed to an inquiry into the State’s handling of the pandemic, The Irish Times reports.

The Irish Examiner, Irish Independent and The Echo lead with the discovery of Bruna Fonseca’s body in Cork city. A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Irish Daily Star, Irish Daily Mail and The Herald also lead with Ms Fonseca’s death.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a whistleblower vet who is attempting to expose an animal cruelty scandal.

The Irish News leads with a story on mourning in the Vatican following the death of Pope Benedict.

The consequences of the NHS crisis dominates the UK papers at the start of the working week.

The Times, Daily Express and Daily Mirror all lead with a senior medic’s warning that A&E delays are “killing up to 500 patients every week”.

Staying with the NHS, The Guardian reports health unions have condemned UK government plans to offer health staff a pay raise of just 2 per cent.

The i says a majority of Tory voters believe the British government is at fault for the problems plaguing the service.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads with NHS delays, a record number of Channel crossings and ongoing strike action amounting to a “triple new year headache” for UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The prime minister has postponed childcare reform plans aimed at helping parents get back to work, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Independent carries an interview with Max Hill, chief of the Crown Prosecution Service, who says crime victims are being failed by the nation’s “overloaded” criminal justice system.

The Sun reports the Duke of Sussex has complained about playing second fiddle to the Prince of Wales in his upcoming book.

And the Daily Star says a new study has revealed thousands of new trees are dying because of shoddy council planting.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on American companies looking to shift production to Mexico due to worries over China.

