What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

The discovery of the body of a 28-year-old woman in Cork city, and an inquiry into the State’s handling of Covid-19 are the main stories on Monday’s front pages.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has committed to an inquiry into the State’s handling of the pandemic, The Irish Times reports.

The Irish Examiner, Irish Independent and The Echo lead with the discovery of Bruna Fonseca’s body in Cork city. A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Irish Daily Star, Irish Daily Mail and The Herald also lead with Ms Fonseca’s death.

A serious job of work ahead for reshuffled Government. pic.twitter.com/gb7pukINFY — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) January 2, 2023

Our Premier League soccer pullout is back in today’s edition. pic.twitter.com/pbUyfaDacz — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) January 2, 2023

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a whistleblower vet who is attempting to expose an animal cruelty scandal.

The Irish News leads with a story on mourning in the Vatican following the death of Pope Benedict.

The consequences of the NHS crisis dominates the UK papers at the start of the working week.

The Times, Daily Express and Daily Mirror all lead with a senior medic’s warning that A&E delays are “killing up to 500 patients every week”.

Monday’s front page: 500 patients dying a week due to delayshttps://t.co/kJ7cHFhoKN#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VXWpa3rdlT — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 1, 2023

Staying with the NHS, The Guardian reports health unions have condemned UK government plans to offer health staff a pay raise of just 2 per cent.

Guardian front page, Monday 2 January 2023: Fury at ministers’ plans for new real-terms pay cut for NHS staff pic.twitter.com/wIQjb1aiz5 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 1, 2023

The i says a majority of Tory voters believe the British government is at fault for the problems plaguing the service.

Monday’s i – “Tory voters blame the Government for NHS crisis, poll shows” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F37OvhaobV — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 1, 2023

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads with NHS delays, a record number of Channel crossings and ongoing strike action amounting to a “triple new year headache” for UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The prime minister has postponed childcare reform plans aimed at helping parents get back to work, according to The Daily Telegraph.

📰 The front page of Monday’s Daily Telegraph: ‘PM shelves ‘big bang’ childcare reforms’ 👶🍼 pic.twitter.com/o5ZBDNtk6B — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 1, 2023

The Independent carries an interview with Max Hill, chief of the Crown Prosecution Service, who says crime victims are being failed by the nation’s “overloaded” criminal justice system.

The Sun reports the Duke of Sussex has complained about playing second fiddle to the Prince of Wales in his upcoming book.

On tomorrow’s front page: Prince Harry’s book will take his war with brother William to a new level by telling all about their conflict.https://t.co/i7tYM2a63t pic.twitter.com/A1SgXBeo9S — The Sun (@TheSun) January 1, 2023

And the Daily Star says a new study has revealed thousands of new trees are dying because of shoddy council planting.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on American companies looking to shift production to Mexico due to worries over China.