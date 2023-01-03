Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Una O’HANLON

Laurel Park, Pollerton, Carlow

On January 2nd 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Alice and by her brothers Tony, Declan and Kevin. Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy and Eithne, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

May Una Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday (Jan 4th) from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Friends of the District Hospital.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

Askea Parish Webcam

Abraham (Abe) Hobson

Coolmanagh, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 2nd January 2023 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital; predeceased by his sister Betty. Sadly missed by his loving wife Meta, son Richard, daughters Sara and Helen, brother George, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandson Cian, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Thursday, 5th January at 2pm. in St. John the Baptist Church, Hacketstown after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Butcher (nèe Tuffin), Daphne

January 2nd 2023, Graiguecullen, Carlow, and formerly of Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire, England. (Peacefully) surrounded by her loving family, while in the care of the wonderful Staff of the Nore Ward, St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Daphne, beloved wife and best friend to husband George, devoted mum to David, loved and sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Suzanne and her cherished grandchildren Emily, Charlotte and Harry.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

A Private Cremation will be held as per Daphne’s wishes