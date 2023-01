By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow town are appealing for information after two men were spotted in the back garden of a house in The Orchards, Tullow Road, Carlow, last Thursday 29 December. The two men were wearing blue jeans and dark hoodies or jackets, and were seen just before 8.30pm. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen these men to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.