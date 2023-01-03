Video: INMO calls for ‘serious’ intervention over EDs; weather warnings for two counties

Hospital overcrowding

The current overcrowding crisis in emergency departments (EDs) is “a crisis for the whole of the health care system,” according to the chief clinical director of University Hospital Limerick (UHL), Professor Brian Lenehan.

His comments come as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said 931 patients were counted as waiting on trolleys in hospitals, the highest number without a hospital bed since the trade union began the count in 2006.

Earlier, the HSE urged the public to pursue alternatives care pathways as EDs around the country are coming under significant pressure due to an increase in cases of Covid-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses.

The INMO said the situation in EDs is impacting patient care and requires “immediate and serious intervention from the Government”.

Varadkar protocol compromise

The British government has welcomed the Taoiseach’s pledge to be “flexible and reasonable” when it comes to reforming the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Leo Varadkar has said the Brexit treaty governing trade with Northern Ireland is “too strict” and opened the door to a compromise.

Downing Street, welcoming the shift in tone from Dublin, said it had “always felt it was possible to enact the protocol in a way that was flexible”.

Westmeath fatal collision

A young man has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Westmeath.

The crash took place on the R148 at Griffinstown near Kinnegad when a car struck a parked vehicle and wall.

Emergency services attended the scene where the 20-year-old passenger was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, another 20-year-old man, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar with injuries which were not life-threatening.

Weather warnings

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for wind and rain.

Kerry was placed under a yellow alert for rain on Monday evening which will remain in place until 8pm on Tuesday.

Later, a yellow wind alert will also come into force for Donegal, lasting from 11pm on Tuesday to 3am on Wednesday.