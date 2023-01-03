Sarah Jessica Parker spent first Christmas in Ireland since Covid pandemic

Sarah Slater

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker spent her first Christmas in Ireland since the Covid-19 pandemic, revealing it is “always hard to leave”.

The actress is now back in New York working on the second season of And Just Like That.

It is unclear when the actress, her husband Matthew Broderick, whom she has been married to for 25 years, and their three children arrived in Ireland.

The family are frequent visitors to Co Donegal, and Kilcar in particular where they have a holiday home which Broderick inherited from his parents.





The couple also carried out extensive work on the property five years ago.

Before the pandemic, Parker and her family, which includes son James and twin girls, Tabitha and Marion, visited Ireland around twice yearly.

Three days before New Year’s Day, Parker posted a picture of a rainbow to her official Instagram account, “thanking” Ireland for their stay.

She wrote: “Thank you Ireland. It was happy. Always hard to leave. But you sent us off nice. X,SJ.”

The second season of And Just Like That features Parker and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, reprising their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt respectively from Sex and the City.