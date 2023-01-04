Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Kathleen Carpenter (née Bible)

Ballinakilbeg, Bennekerry, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on January 4th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Nicholas, much loved mother of Pierce, adored grandmother of Nicky, Jayne and Hazel, cherished sister of May, Breda, Joan and the late Marie, Dilly, Seamie, Mikey, John and Mary and treasured mother-in-law of Debbie

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros, Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 3pm on Thursday concluding with Prayers at 7pm that evening. Removal on Friday morning at 11am to St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream on

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E