Drugs worth €340,000 seized in North Dublin

Almost €340,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Dublin following a joint operation involving gardaí and the Revenue Customs Service.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the North Dublin area, officers carried out an operation on Tuesday during which 4.85kg of cocaine was discovered.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of €339,500, were seized, and a 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The man is being detained at Swords Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.