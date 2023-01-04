Singers step out of their comfort zone at Christmas concert in St Catherine’s

By Suzanne Pender

A GROUP at St Catherine’s Community Services Centre, Carlow bravely stepped out of their comfort zone to perform in front of family and friends at a very special night in the centre.

The concert was part of Carlow Arts Office ‘Live and Local’ series of events and welcomed performers from St Catherine’s to take part, all under the guidance of singer-songwriter Fiach Moriarty.

“It was a great night. It was really nice after Covid to be able to welcome people back together in a public setting,” said Agnita Kenny, Carlow Traveller Forum development worker.

“It was great for the group to work with Fiach, who really brought the best out in everyone and helped them gain confidence. It was important it was a performance and not just a sing-song, and everyone did perform. We had a lovely mix of traditional and contemporary songs, too … it all went so well,” she added.

Five people sang on the night – Elizabeth Connors, Mary Cash, Liam Ryan, Michelle Berry and Nikita Dormoty – while there were also two group songs, ending with a beautiful rendition of the classic Caledonia.

“We also sang some Christmas carols. It was lovely to see family and friends there and it was a lovely way to end the year,” said Agnita.

The event also included a presentation of the Loretta McVeigh education bursaries, presented by Loretta’s sons Jim and Philip to this year’s recipients Bill Flynn and Sarah Jane Doran.