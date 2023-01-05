Carlow houses prices buck national trend

By Suzanne Pender

PROPERTY prices in Carlow have bucked the national trend by staying flat during the quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Price Report.

The report for the last three months of 2022 in association with Davy shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is still €225,000. This means prices have risen by €16,000 compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house in the county fell by €6,750 over the quarter to €220,000. This means that prices in the segment have risen by €15,000 compared with this time last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a four-bed semi-detached house in Carlow fell by €3,750 over the quarter to €243,750. This price is up by €41,500 compared with this time last year.

There were 140 properties for sale in Carlow at the end of Q4 2022 – a decrease of 12.5% over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go ‘sale agreed’ in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over two months.