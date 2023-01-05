Children’s charity seeks unwanted Xmas gifts

By Suzanne Pender

BARNARDOS children’s charity is calling on the public to donate any unwanted Christmas gifts to their shops.

Whether it’s a jumper a size too small, perfume you already have, or a book you’ve already read, it can be donated to one of Barnardos shops and will be greatly welcomed by staff.

Every cent generated from a donated item will go towards the charity’s work with children and families across Ireland in 2023.

Barnardos has seven shops around the country, including one at Dublin Street, Carlow that are accepting donations. The shop is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5.30pm.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues and significantly impacts the vulnerable children and families we support, we need your help more than ever,” said Bernadette Harrington, Barnardos shops manager.

“The funds brought in from each donated item will go directly towards our work with just under 17,000 children and families in communities across the country, ensuring our work can continue to support those who need it, because childhood lasts a lifetime.”