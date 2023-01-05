Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Thursday, January 05, 2023

Ann Byrne (nèe Cody)

Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. In St. Vincent’s Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Joe Byrne and baby John Joseph, loving mother to Patrick, Edward, Joseph, Anne, Teresa, Elizabeth and Edwina, she will be sadly missed by her 16 grandkids, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

 

My Ann’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

 

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Friday afternoon from 2.pm to 8.pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Saturday morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc, Burial afterwards in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.

The Funeral Mass for Ann can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie

