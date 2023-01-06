Appeal after cyclist (70s) injured in hit-and-run collision

Friday, January 06, 2023

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardaí are appealing for information after a car collided with an elderly cyclist and drove away in Co Meath last month.

The incident happened on the L2214 Kilcloone to Maynooth Road at around 1.20pm on December 8th.

A vehicle hit the cyclist, a man aged in his 70s, who was treated for serious injuries.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, they are appealing to anyone who may have aided the man shortly after the collision to come forward.

Anyone who may have been on the L2214 Kilcloone to Maynooth Road and witnessed the incident or anyone with dashcam footage of the area during this time is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

