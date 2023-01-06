Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Patricia Powell

Ballinacarrig, Carlow

January 5th 2023 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Brendan and much loved mother of David, Richard, Gary, Louise and Brian and cherished daughter of Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, mother, brother Brendan, son-in-law Colin, daughters-in-law Lisa, Caroline, Ciara and Heather adored grandchildren Daniel, Anthony, Kayleigh, Gwyneth, Cynan, Dylan, Juliet, Isobel, Gabrielle, Pierce, Scott, Lauren, Logan and Mason, brother-in-law Aidan, sister-in-law Helen, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends Predeceased by her father Larry and brothers John and Colm.

May Patricia Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home (Eircode R93 K5Y0) on Friday (Jan 6th) from 2pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in Holy Family Church, Askea. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Service at 2pm.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team or Éist, Carlow

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

Askea Parish Webcam

Cremation service can be viewed on the following link

Newlands Cross Crematorium

Vincent Walsh

9 Oaklawns, Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

January 5th 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Marie and much loved father of Emer, Áine, Declan and Ciarán. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, brother noel, sister Kathleen, sons-in-law Stewart and Eoghan, daughters-in-law Kayla and Marie, grandchildren Ódhran, Cómhal, Dylan, Audrey, Naoise, Marlene and Henriette, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Vincent Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Oliver Scully

32 St. Killian’s Crescent, Carlow Town, Carlow / Killeshin, Carlow

January 6th 2023 in the gentle care of Hillview Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Kitty and much loved father of Padraic. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Katie, Noah and Cain, great-grandson James, brother Tom, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Oliver Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in Holy Family Church, Askea. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery.