Grants for artists and musicians

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council has announced details of six separate funding opportunities to support the development and presentation of creative and artistic projects in the county in 2023.

Applications will be accepted from individual artists, musicians and creatives, arts collectives, community groups, youth groups and older persons’ groups.

“Carlow County Council is delighted to announce our funding opportunities for 2023, highlighting the value and the importance of supporting our artists and communities,” said Sinead Dowling, arts officer and Creative Ireland co-ordinator.

“We are also looking forward to getting out around the county to share the information with communities that may not be aware of all the opportunities available to them,” she added.

Carlow County Council Arts Service will host three meet-and-greet information sessions on upcoming grants and funding opportunities in 2023 and an opportunity to meet in-person.

Events will take place in each of the county’s municipal districts on the following dates from 6.30pm to 7.30pm: Tuesday 10 January, Visual, Carlow; Tuesday 17 January, Bagenalstown Library; Wednesday 18 January, Tullow Library. All are welcome to attend a free session, but booking is recommended. RSVP to [email protected]

Awards will open for application tomorrow, Wednesday 11 January. The deadline for receipt of applications for all awards is noon on Monday 20 February.

Carlow County Council supports creative and arts events, programmes and artists in a variety of ways annually. Artists, arts collectives and community groups, older persons’ groups and youth groups may consider applying for the following grants and award opportunities to support their artistic projects in 2023:

Arts Act Grant Scheme – individual artists/musicians

Arts Act Grant Scheme – community groups

ArtLinks Bursary Awards 2023

Creative Ireland open call 2023/2024

Cruinniú na nÓg 2023 expression of interest

Culture Night 2023 expression of interest

Application forms and information about each of the opportunities will open on 11 January and can be downloaded from Arts Grants | Carlow.ie. For more information, please email [email protected] Follow Carlow Arts Office on Facebook

For all ArtLinks enquiries, please contact [email protected] Follow @Artlinks.ie on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.