Gardaí in Tullow are investigating the incident

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Tullow are investigating a break-in at a house in Rathlyon on Wednesday evening, 4 January. The property was entered between 8.30pm and 11pm via a window at the rear of the house, which was forced open. The house was ransacked, but nothing was taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone with footage to contact Tullow Garda Station.