  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man (40s) arrested by gardaí investigating Greystones armed robbery

Man (40s) arrested by gardaí investigating Greystones armed robbery

Friday, January 06, 2023

Fiachra Gallagher

A man in his 40s has been arrested by gardaí investigating an armed robbery in Greystones, An Garda Síochána said on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, gardaí received reports of an armed burglary at a business premises in the Co Wicklow town.

The force said that shortly after 6pm, a male entered the premises, allegedly carrying a firearm. The male threatened staff, before leaving on foot with a sum of money.

The firearm was not discharged, Garda said, nor were any injuries reported.

The arrested male is being held at Bray Garda station on Friday under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations are on-going.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Live: Two charged with Mahamud Illyas murder; trolley crisis deepens

Friday, 06/01/23 - 12:46pm

Two charged with murder of Mahamud Ilyas in Co Meath

Friday, 06/01/23 - 12:35pm

Emergency department nurse says conditions are ‘unsafe and inhumane’

Friday, 06/01/23 - 11:26am