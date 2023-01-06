  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man found dead at foot of stairwell in ‘unexplained circumstances’

Man found dead at foot of stairwell in ‘unexplained circumstances’

Friday, January 06, 2023

By Alana Calvert, PA

Gardaí are investigating after a man’s body was found in “unexplained circumstances” at the foot of a stairwell in Co Cork.

Shortly after 7pm on Thursday night, gardaí and emergency services were called to an apartment in Mallow.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí have described the circumstances surrounding the death as “unexplained”.

A postmortem will be conducted on Friday morning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, 06/01/23 - 7:28am

Passengers evacuated as Bus Éireann coach bursts into flames in Co Donegal

Friday, 06/01/23 - 6:30am

Appeal after cyclist (70s) injured in hit-and-run collision

Friday, 06/01/23 - 6:18am