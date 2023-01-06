Parade meeting takes place Tuesday night

By Suzanne Pender

A MEETING to form a new committee for this year’s St Patrick’s Day Festival and to welcome new members on board will take place on Tuesday 10 January.

The meeting will take place in Carlow Town Hall at 7pm and everyone interested in promoting the St Patrick’s Day Festival in Carlow town next March is encouraged to come along.

Hopes are high that Carlow town can build on the success of last year’s St Patrick’s Day Festival and make 2023 bigger and better than ever.

All are welcome to join this hard-working and dedicated voluntary committee. The committee members are determined to make it even better for this year’s Lá Le Pádraig celebrations and are encouraging all in the town to play their part.