Tree of Remembrance fundraiser brings in €9k

By Suzanne Pender

THE generosity and reverence of the people of Carlow has raised an impressive €9,000 for some of the town’s most respected charities.

The 2022 Rotary Club Carlow Tree of Remembrance was once again a huge source of comfort at Christmas time, giving people an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died or cannot be with us at this time, with a message on a ribbon.

Donations at the Tree of Remembrance raised a total of €9,000, which will now benefit local charities St Vincent de Paul, Éist Cancer Support Centre, Delta Centre, Carlow and the Alzheimer’s Society (Bethany House Day Centre).

Ribbons from the Remembrance Tree will be blessed at 12.30pm on Sunday 15 January at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow and all are welcome to attend.

Rotary Club Carlow would like to offer its heartfelt gratitude to long-time gold sponsor Unum and a special thanks to silver sponsor Lucas Plant Hire and supporters New Work Junction, Maher Property Advisers and TM Byrne.

The club would also like to thank everyone involved in organising the tree, all their volunteers, Rotarians past and present, the nominated charities, students from Gaelcholáiste and Presentation College, Carlow County Council, Barry O’Neill, Douglas Murray, Jimmy Phelan, and its supporters. The club is especially grateful for the generosity of fellow Carlovians.