GARDAÍ in Carlow are investigating a break-in at a commercial premises on Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen between Tuesday and Wednesday 3-4 January. The front door of the premises had been kicked in between 6pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday and two cheque books were taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact them in Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.