Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Teresa Byrne

Gould, Coolkenno, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the staff at Signacare Killerig. Predeceased by her husband Andy, her daughter Sarah and her brothers and sisters. Teresa, much loved mother of Julia, Theresa, Brigid, Martina, Carmel, Jim, Hugh and Andrew. She will be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Sarah and Lily, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Teresa Rest In Peace

Reposing on Sunday at her son Hugh’s home, Ballyshane, Clonmore Eircode R93 X542 from 11am with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 2pm in Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Clonmore, followed by burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Clonmore.

Peter Kenna

Clonagh, Ballickmoyler, Co. Carlow, passed away suddenly, on December 1st, 2022, at his residence in England.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Brendan & Rose, son Luke, wife Trini, step-son Davy, step-daughter Brindi (deceased), sisters Julie, Roseanne, Grace, Martha, Mary & Bri, brother John, uncles, aunts, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and all his extended family & friends.

May Peter Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass in St. Abban’s Church, Killeen, R93 HK58, on Wednesday 11th January at 12pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jimmy) TIGHE (EI8GD)

Hanover, Carlow

ames beloved husband of the late Mary Tighe and predeceased by his brothers Mattie and Johnny, sister Ethna, much-loved father of Jacqueline, Rosemary, Matthew and Patrick.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Charlie & sister Rosemary, sons-in-law Larry and William, daughters-in-law Sharon, Chawaporn and Vivienne, grandchildren Stephen, Stacey, James, Warren, Kevin, Erika, Charis, Kieran, Brennagh, Eadaoin, Roisín, Kim and Kate, great grandchildren Cian, Daniel & Oisin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours, and friends.

May James Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be streamed from the Church webcam

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WFM7jM_Ysg