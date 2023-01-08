A photographer’s look back at 2022

Nationalist photographer Michael O’Rourke selects his favourite photos from 2022
Cllr Fintan Phelan, then cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council and chairman of Holy Angels board of directors, joined Paul Harland in the River Burrin near Kernanstown in the ‘Freezbrury Challenge’ in aid of Holy Angels Day Care Centre
Danny McMahon has a bird’s eye view of the Towns Cup match between Carlow and Longford in Carlow
Evan Byrne at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Graiguecullen
Some of the children who took part in the Carnival of Collective Joy during the Carlow Arts Festival
Amelia Murphy gets in on the sheep shearing act with Roy Collier at the Tinahely Agricultural Show
Rionna the Chihuahua in the hands of her owner Tom Nash during the Castledermot Annual Threshing and Vintage Working Day
Eva Bogdan is reflected in her piano as she performs during the Carlow College of Music festival in Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc
Student Racheal Diyaolu, who had to be evacuated from Ukraine, pictured at home in Carlow with her parents Yemmy and Taiwo
On her way to the dog show at the Tinahely Show was Andrea Kehoe and her beautiful pug Maisie
Noah Oglesby displays his athleticism during the Spotlight Stage School’s summer camp in Presentation College, Carlow
Caoimhe was all smiles at the Tullow Show
Shooting for the moon: an airplane pictured in the skies above Carlow
Members of the ‘Cheerleaders’ put on a show during Scoil Chonglais’s presentation of High School Musical in Baltinglass
A sunset over Ballybunion in Kerry. Just because I love this picture
Sinn and Angela Ferkel pictured at the Carlow Pride Parade
Having fun in the sun during the Spotlight Stage School’s summer camp in Presentation College, Carlow
Yara Andrade has fun with a bubbles machine during the Carlow Fringe Festival at An Gairdin Beo
Enjoying an ice-cream at the Borris Fair
Children enjoying the playground in Mountain View in Hacketstown
Master craftsman Glenn Lucas at work in workshop in Myshall
Ella Molloy takes to the air during Spotlight Stage School’s exhibition in May
A young boy pictured on his pony during the Borris Fair
Community Garda Frank Bergin helps James Eustace try on a garda hat during the Tullow Show
Cyclists head out on the Blackstairs Cycle Challenge in Ballinkillen, which is dedicated to the memory of Eoghan and Ruairí Chada
Karen Foran with her son Jamie following her graduation at the SETU, Carlow