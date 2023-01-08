Man dies in hospital following Carrigaline assault

Sunday, January 08, 2023

Muireann Duffy

A man in his 20s has died after sustaining serious injuries in an assault in Co Cork on Wednesday, December 28th.

The victim had been in critical condition in Cork University Hospital following the assault at Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline.

Gardaí confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the victim had since died in hospital and a post-mortem examination on his body will be carried out on Monday.

Two men, both aged in their late teens, had earlier been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They appeared separately before Mallow District Court on Friday and Cork District Court on Sunday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information regarding the incident, asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Those who were in the Glenwood Estate area between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 28th, particularly road users with camera (dash cam) footage, are being asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021-494, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

