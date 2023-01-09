Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Michael (Mick) Nolan

Moanamanagh, Bennekerry, Carlow, January 8th, 2023, peacefully in the presence of loving family members and nursing staff at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Christine, sons John, David, Michael and Brian, grandchildren Grace, Molly, Méabh and Micheál. Deeply regretted by his brother Seán and sister Mary, daughters-in-law Colette, Anne and Regina, nephews, nieces, extended family and many kind friends and neighbours. Pre-deceased by his sister Nora.

May he enjoy eternal rest

Reposing at his residence (eircode R93 P3X0) on Monday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.40am to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will follow thereafter in the adjoining churchyard cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Elizabeth Meleniclis née Salter

The Pottle, Kilbride, Co. Carlow. Peacefully on January 2nd, 2023. Elizabeth beloved wife of the late Peter and much loved mother of Tana & Rory.

Deeply regretted by her daughter, son, son-in-law Jonathan, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Rachel, Eliana, Sarah, Ahron, Ava & Kyle, brothers Fred & George, sisters Phyllis, Evelyn & Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

At Rest

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Saturday (14th) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday to arrive at All Saint’s Church, Fenagh for Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Mary Farrell (née Cahill)

Lorum, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, January 7th 2023, at Carlow District Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Martin and son Jim. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving sister Patricia, son Martin, daughter Mary, son in-law Walter, Martins partner Joanne, grandchildren Warren, Jesse, Billy, Martin Jnr, Kelly and great-granddaughter Maddison, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Mary’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Monday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Tuesday morning arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.