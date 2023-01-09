Dublin City Council votes to discuss privatisation of New Year’s Eve festival

Sarah Slater

Dublin City Council plans to privatise the running of New Year’s Eve festival celebrations in the future.

A vote by 57 councillors at the first monthly meeting of the Council unanimously backed the call to have the issue discussed due primarily to costs of running such an event.

Up until now the Council has run the new year’s celebration for several years. New Year’s Festival Dublin (NYF Dublin) is Ireland’s biggest such celebration.

The festival is organised by the Council, Fáilte Ireland and is delivered by MCD Productions.

Westlife performed along with Gavin James and Lyra performed at the part of the Festival in Dublin on the North wall Quay.

The new year celebrations took place along the river Liffey, North Wall Quay, Sir John Rogerson Quay and Dublin City Centre.

The format of the event changed slightly in comparison to previous years with no concert taking place but the main focus being on the Midnight Moment and the fireworks display on the river to ring in the new year.

There was a festival set up along both North and South Quays with numerous hubs of live music, food units and bars.

The event consisted of a New Year’s Eve Matinée from 4pm to 7pm of all age ranges, then a 30-minute performance will start at 6.30pm building to the earlier countdown celebrations scheduled for 7pm.

The New Year’s Eve Festival along the North Wall Quay and Sir John Rogerson Quay ran from 8pm to 40 minutes after midnight. Sir John Rogerson Quay has a capacity maximum of 14,000 people.

Michael Slattery Associates on behalf of MCD Promotions and Fáilte Ireland were involved in a firework display on pontoons positioned in the River Liffey, from Samuel Beckett Bridge as far down as the Tom Clarke Bridge.

In addition, there was a barge located on the east side of Tom Clarke Bridge which will fire aerial shots.