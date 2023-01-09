Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin appointed deputy government whip

Dún Laoghaire TD Corman Devlin has been appointed as Fianna Fáil chief whip and the deputy government whip.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin confirmed the news on Monday, describing Mr Devlin as a “hardworking and diligent public representative”.

“Deputy government whip is a very important position within the three-party Government.

Congratulations @CormacDevlin TD. Cormac has been appointed Fianna Fáil Chief Whip and Deputy Government Whip. pic.twitter.com/m8kESbHZMD — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) January 9, 2023

“I look forward to working alongside him to progress legislation through the Oireachtas,” Mr Martin added.

Mr Devlin said he was delighted with the appointment, adding: “I look forward to ensuring we continue to deliver on the ambitious legislative agenda of this Government in key areas such as health, housing, justice and the environment.”