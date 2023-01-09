  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin appointed deputy government whip

Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin appointed deputy government whip

Monday, January 09, 2023

Dún Laoghaire TD Corman Devlin has been appointed as Fianna Fáil chief whip and the deputy government whip.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin confirmed the news on Monday, describing Mr Devlin as a “hardworking and diligent public representative”.

“Deputy government whip is a very important position within the three-party Government.

“I look forward to working alongside him to progress legislation through the Oireachtas,” Mr Martin added.

Mr Devlin said he was delighted with the appointment, adding: “I look forward to ensuring we continue to deliver on the ambitious legislative agenda of this Government in key areas such as health, housing, justice and the environment.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Monster Energy producer to double Irish workforce at Athy plant

Monday, 09/01/23 - 8:02pm

Housing minister rejects warnings government scheme may push up house prices

Monday, 09/01/23 - 7:34pm

Dublin City Council votes to discuss privatisation of New Year’s Eve festival

Monday, 09/01/23 - 7:20pm