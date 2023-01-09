Monster Energy producer to double Irish workforce at Athy plant

Gordon Deegan

The producer of Monster Energy branded drinks is to double its Irish workforce at Athy in Co Kildare to 100 in “a major investment” for the business.

TSL Projects Limited has lodged plans with Kildare County Council for a large expansion of the American Fruit and Flavours Ireland (AFF Ireland) facility that will double the company’s workforce from 48 to “around 100” at Townparks Industrial Estate, Athy in Co Kildare.

Owned by the NASDAQ listed Monster Beverage Corporation, AFF Ireland provides manufacturing and distribution of Monster Energy drink products across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Planning documentation lodged with the application states that the requirement of the extended state-of-the-art facility "is due to the ongoing commercial success of the business".

The application seeks to demolish AFFI’s existing nine metre high 1,770 sq metre and ancillary building of 692 sq metre and replace them with a two storey 14 metre high production building with a gross floor area of 7,495 sqm over two floors.

The documentation states that “America Fruit and Flavours is one of the largest flavour manufacturers and juice processors in the US”.

The most recent accounts lodged show that American Fruit and Flavours Ireland DAC recorded revenues of €140.18 million in 2021.

The firm recorded post tax losses of €65.9 million after incurring non-cash amortisation costs on intellectual property of €115 million.

The directors’ report points out that the company recorded a profit before tax and amortisation of €51.1 million.

The directors state that they expect that the company will be profitable in future years.

The planning documentation lodged with the Council states that the planned expansion “will improve the fulfilment of orders to EMEA customer locations”.

Planning consultants, Tony Bamford Planning state that “the investment will ensure current production and employment levels are maintained, and grow in a sustainable manner into the future”.

The facility is to be operated on a 24 hour per day, 5.5 day per week basis across 286 days per year.

The planning application includes a letter of support for the development by IDA Ireland.

A decision is due on the application by Kildare County Council next month.