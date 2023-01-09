  • Home >
Ribbons from the Remembrance Tree will be blessed this Sunday

Monday, January 09, 2023

Carlow Rotary Club’s Remembrance Tree

By Suzanne Pender

The 2022 Rotary Club Carlow Tree of Remembrance was once again a huge source of comfort at Christmas time, giving people an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died or cannot be with us at this time, with a message on a ribbon.

Donations at the Tree of Remembrance 2022 raised a total of €9,000, which will now benefit local charities  St Vincent de Paul, Éist Cancer Support Centre, Delta Centre, Carlow and the Alzheimer’s Society (Bethany House Day Centre).

Ribbons from the Remembrance Tree will be blessed at 10.30am (please note change of time) this Sunday 15 January at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow and all are welcome to attend.

 

