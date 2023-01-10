Carlow country house makes final of Ireland’s best wedding venue

A Carlow venue has been shortlisted as one of the country’s best wedding settings.

Carlow’s country house wedding venue of Ballykealey House has been announced as a finalist in three award categories including Ireland’s Best Country House Wedding Venue, Ireland’s Best Outdoor Wedding Venue and Ireland’s Best Pet-Friendly Wedding Venue.

They were selected by popular wedding venue platform SaveMyDay.ie for their annual SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards 2022.

This year’s winners will be selected by a panel of SaveMyDay.ie Judges and announced in February.