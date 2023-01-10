Carlow festival receives 230K boost

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Benjamin Perchet, Artistic Director/CEO of Carlow Arts Festival, at the opening night of the last Carlow Arts festival at Visual Art Centre Carlow – Photo: Allen Kiely

CARLOW Arts Festival is to receive €235,000 in funding from the Arts Council in 2023.

The annual celebration of the arts in Carlow received the welcome boost under the strategic funding stream.

A pot of €50 million was distributed to groups, centres and theatres around Ireland by the Arts Council.

Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly said: “These decisions will enable people of all ages and from all backgrounds to experience the very best of the arts. Following significantly increased investment in recent years, these funding commitments will consolidate the position of these critically important organisations.”

Chair of the Arts Council, Professor Kevin Rafter, said recipients of strategic funding “play a critical part in delivering the policy priorities of Making Great Art Work, the Arts Council’s ten-year strategy”.

He added: “They also support the essential infrastructure required to sustain and develop the arts in Ireland. Funding is awarded following an open and competitive application process. The criteria against which applications are assessed are; artistic quality and development of the arts, public engagement, organisational capacity, the importance of the organisation in the arts infrastructure and the commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.”

