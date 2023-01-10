Carlow town terrace home with €165 guide price

This 3/4 bedroom end of terrace Carlow town residence in New Oak Estate extendsto c. 1133 sq.ft. offering excellent potential. It is not overlooked to front and the property is ideally located only a short stroll away from Carlow town centre, Fairgreen shopping centre and train station. Accommodation comprises: Ground Floor: Reception Hall, Sitting Room/Bedroom 1, Kitchen, Living/Dining Room First Floor: 3 Bedrooms, Wet Room, Room (Former bathroom – not in use). Guide Price: €165,000. BER: D1. Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd., 18 Dublin Street, Carlow. Tel: 059 9132500.

