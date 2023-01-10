Dressed to impress – Faith dazzles again!



Faith (centre) with fellow finalists Julie Caulfield and Lauren Campbell



Faith with head judge Marietta Doran

By Suzanne Pender

Carlow native and veteran fashionista Faith Amond was declared the best dressed lady at the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle and Winter Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse on Sunday.

Faith bagged herself a luxurious suite stay at Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel, a voucher worth €1,000 from Residence Day Spa in Naas and a €1,000 voucher from Aria Boutique in Naas. Faith wore a headpiece by Carol Kennelly, her suit was from Kalu Boutique in Naas, while she wore a vintage gold Philip Treacy bag.

Faith was chosen by the head fashion judge and fellow Co Carlow style queen Marietta Doran, along with sponsor representatives Dee Nix of Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel, Zane Kostiva from Residence Day Spa and Karolynn MacHale from Aria Boutique.

“I loved being here at Naas Racecourse looking out for all the style that was on show,” said Marietta.

“The fashion was wonderful and really elegant, and we were thrilled to see so many stylish ladies. In the end it was Faith who really stood out”.