Graiguecullen man still missing

Gardaí are still seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of missing person Ger O’Connell, aged 61, who was last seen in the Graiguecullen area of Carlow town in the early hours of Friday 6 January 2023.

Ger is approximately 5ft 8, of thin/slight build with sandy hair and blue eyes.

Ger’s family are concerned for his wellbeing and have requested assistance from An Garda Síochána in locating him. The family have issued appeals on social media, expressing concern about Ger’s mental safe amid fears for his safety. The messages were shared widely on social media but, as yet, Ger remains missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.