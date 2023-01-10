Live: Price of Guinness pint on the rise; Taoiseach criticises migrant centre protests

Guinness pint price on the rise

The price of a pint of Guinness will increase by 12 cent — excluding VAT — from the start of next month.

Alcohol giant Diageo has confirmed the increase will be across the board for its draught beer brands.

In a statement, the company said it has faced significant inflation and have absorbed the costs for as long as possible.

The price change will take effect from February 1st.

Migrant centre protests

The Taoiseach has criticised protests held outside a centre housing migrants, including young children, saying there is no excuse for racism in Ireland.

Videos on social media in recent days show a crowd of people outside a hotel in Ballymun, in north Dublin, where families have been staying.

Chants of “get them out” can be heard and signs saying “Ireland is full” were held by some people taking part in the protest.

US actor sent unwanted message to Irish doctor for 20 years

An “obsessed” US actor persistently sent unwanted messages to an Irish doctor for almost 20 years after a three-week relationship when they were in America on a J1 visa, a judge has heard.

Dublin District Court was told that for two decades, Steven Spenneberg (54), constantly sent gifts and messages declaring his love to the woman he had last seen in 2004.

However, she did not reply and it allegedly “escalated” to a threatening voicemail message and his arrival in Ireland when he turned up at her family home in Co. Cork on New Year’s Eve.

The out-of-work actor and radio broadcaster of Oakshire Drive, Los Angeles, was charged with harassing the woman (40), from May 2020 until January 3 this year.

Andrew Tate in court

Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has appeared in court in Romania’s capital to appeal a judge’s decision to extend his arrest on crime gang, human trafficking and rape charges to 30 days.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained for 24 hours on December 29 along with his brother Tristan, who was charged in the same case.

Two Romanian women were also taken into custody.

All four immediately challenged the arrest extension a judge granted to prosecutors on December 30.