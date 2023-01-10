What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Pressure on the health system, TDs being advised to carry panic alarms, and a new Covid variant being detected in Ireland are among the stories on Tuesday’s front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on the extreme pressure on the health system.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on the security advice given to TDs by gardaí. The advice was initially issued last year, however, it has been updated and re-circulated after Minister of State Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon had bags of manure thrown at them during a public meeting in Co Galway last week.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on energy firm plans to offer customers fixed tariffs, while a story on the new Covid variant also makes the front page.

The Echo leads with a story on safety concerns over a bridge in Co Cork, while the county’s litter being ranked among the worst in the country also makes the front page.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Sun lead with John Lydon’s bid to represent Ireland at the Eurovision.

The security to warning to TDs is also the main story in the Irish Daily Mail and The Herald. 

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a union accusing former DUP leader Edwin Poots of ‘abusing power for political gain’.

A Stormont resolution is unlikely before the Good Friday Agreement anniversary, according to The Irish News.

 

The UK’s Tuesday mastheads continue to follow Britain’s Prince Harry as his autobiography is officially released.

The Daily Express and The Sun lead on Harry’s comments about the Queen Consort, with the former claiming it “crosses (a) red line”.

The Daily Mail focuses on Harry’s statement that he could not move back to the UK to re-join the working royals.

The Independent reports on comments from “a source close to the royal family” that claims Harry has been “kidnapped by the cult of psychotherapy”.

Metro, meanwhile, reports two thirds of Brits disapprove of Harry.

The Daily Mirror, the i, The Guardian and The Times focus on the situation inside the NHS as strikes are set to go ahead.

The Daily Telegraph reports the UK is willing to send tanks to Ukraine.

The Financial Times says there has been a breakthrough in talks between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

And the Daily Star claims Earth is facing a “terrifying electricity blackout” caused by a solar blast.

