What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Pressure on the health system, TDs being advised to carry panic alarms, and a new Covid variant being detected in Ireland are among the stories on Tuesday’s front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on the extreme pressure on the health system.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on the security advice given to TDs by gardaí. The advice was initially issued last year, however, it has been updated and re-circulated after Minister of State Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon had bags of manure thrown at them during a public meeting in Co Galway last week.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on energy firm plans to offer customers fixed tariffs, while a story on the new Covid variant also makes the front page.

The Echo leads with a story on safety concerns over a bridge in Co Cork, while the county’s litter being ranked among the worst in the country also makes the front page.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Sun lead with John Lydon’s bid to represent Ireland at the Eurovision.

Tuesday's edition includes free @slimmingworld recipes magazine

Today’s front page of The Irish Sun pic.twitter.com/vGNm2JxTzh — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) January 10, 2023

The security to warning to TDs is also the main story in the Irish Daily Mail and The Herald.

Following dung-throwing attack on minister, politicians are given safety warning by gardaí. pic.twitter.com/5P141bQwpR — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) January 10, 2023

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a union accusing former DUP leader Edwin Poots of ‘abusing power for political gain’.

A Stormont resolution is unlikely before the Good Friday Agreement anniversary, according to The Irish News.

Good morning. Today's #FrontPage Stormont resolution unlikely in time for Good Friday Agreement landmark Homeless man Piotr Krowka's killers jailed

The UK’s Tuesday mastheads continue to follow Britain’s Prince Harry as his autobiography is officially released.

The Daily Express and The Sun lead on Harry’s comments about the Queen Consort, with the former claiming it “crosses (a) red line”.

Express: HARRY’S ‘CRUEL’ ATTACK ON CAMILLA

CROSSES RED LINE #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9B07s3F0Zm — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) January 9, 2023

Tomorrow’s front page: Prince Harry brands his stepmother Camilla a “villain” who ruthlessly pursued her marriage to Charles and the Crown https://t.co/yUH0zo8SRV pic.twitter.com/bYnfe93EsN — The Sun (@TheSun) January 9, 2023

The Daily Mail focuses on Harry’s statement that he could not move back to the UK to re-join the working royals.

The Independent reports on comments from “a source close to the royal family” that claims Harry has been “kidnapped by the cult of psychotherapy”.

Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday Including @JohnRentoul on Brexit regret, @MayaOppenheim on the sexist danger facing women MPs and @Nadine_Writes on why unconscious bias matters. Oh, and a royal exclusive…

Metro, meanwhile, reports two thirds of Brits disapprove of Harry.

Tomorrow’s Paper Today 📰 BRITAIN HAZ HAD ENOUGH 🔴 Two thirds disapprove of Harry

🔴 More watched Happy Valley #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/vhDFGzDT59 — Metro (@MetroUK) January 9, 2023

The Daily Mirror, the i, The Guardian and The Times focus on the situation inside the NHS as strikes are set to go ahead.

Tuesday's Paper Today 📰 Just what exhausted NHS staff want to hear: WORK HARDER#TomorrowsPapersToday

Tuesday’s front page: NHS strikes: hopes of breakthrough with plan to backdate pay#TomorrowsPapersToday Exclusive by @janemerrick23: https://t.co/h8c9qusAfq pic.twitter.com/YEscAVCMEr — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 9, 2023

Guardian front page, Tuesday 10 January 2023: NHS strikes to go ahead as unions blame minister for failure of talks pic.twitter.com/tq5bDTfLog — The Guardian (@guardian) January 10, 2023

Times: Overloaded NHS turns to cabins in car parks #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OWlsbgf52Y — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) January 9, 2023

The Daily Telegraph reports the UK is willing to send tanks to Ukraine.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘UK willing to send tanks to Ukraine as British aid workers go missing’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/A8Pqj37zYB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 9, 2023

The Financial Times says there has been a breakthrough in talks between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday January 10 https://t.co/5hr70s3fn3 pic.twitter.com/QHkr7CZIWt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 9, 2023

And the Daily Star claims Earth is facing a “terrifying electricity blackout” caused by a solar blast.