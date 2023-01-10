Wonderful four-bed Carlow property up for sale

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

This wonderful detached four-bedroom Carlow property at Moyle, Kellistown is deceptively large, and offers beautifully appointed living accommodation and is  situated on a wonderfully orientated plot of almost half an acre. Set behind tall gates with a wonderful mature setting and exquisite rolling countryside views, this house impresses on every level.  Accommodation consists of four bedrooms, master en-suite together with a family bathroom, guest w.c., reception room as well as a stunning open plan kitchen/dining/living area complimented by a utility room and a French doors to the patio & Pergola.

Features throughout the house are numerous and include ceramic tiling, hardwood floors, both open stove and efficient pellet burner in garage, walk in wardrobes, as well as a very generous detached garage, with internal office.  The property benefits from both a wood pellet burner and a solid fuel stove. The grounds are fully walled or fenced allowing great privacy on the generous site.   Al-fresco dining patio areas compliment the front & side of the property with French door access from the kitchen/dining/living room.

It is located just off the N81, within 2 minutes of J5 at motorway. Guide price: €455,000. BER: C2. Viewing comes highly recommended and strictly by prior appointment.  Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] for all viewings. More information here.

 

