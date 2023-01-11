Almost 90 new homes announced for Baltinglass

A view of Baltinglass town

BALTINGLASS is set to get almost 90 new homes, including 22 affordable housing units and a crèche.

Construction company Fitzpatrick & Heavey Homes announced on Tuesday 10 January ITS latest project, an 89-houses development plus a crèche in the historic town of Baltinglass, with construction beginning immediately.

The site is situated in Clough Lower on the N81 on the road towards Tullow. This follows on from Wicklow County Council and housing minister Darragh O’Brien’s approval of the first 22 units as affordable housing. This mixed development will feature affordable and executive homes, each with private gardens and set within a beautifully landscaped estate.

Located on an elevated site with stunning views of the surrounding mountainside and overlooking the River Slaney, these one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes are sure to be in high demand. The town of Baltinglass is a desirable location, situated less than 50 minutes from Dublin and offering excellent amenities such as primary and secondary schools, a range of dining options and 24-hour GP care.

Fitzpatrick & Heavey Homes CEO Ciarán Fitzpatrick said: “We are thrilled to be bringing 89 new homes to the much-sought-after West-Wicklow area. Baltinglass is a fabulous location and provides a unique backdrop to this exciting new development. We know there has been serious appetite from locals for new housing in the area, and we are delighted to be able to make this announcement.”

Baltinglass is a town with a rich history and a number of natural, archaeological and built heritage sites. These include the Baltinglass Hills, Baltinglass Abbey, St Mary’s Church and the River Slaney Special Area of Conservation.

The first 22 houses of the development will all be three-bed semi-detached units ranging in size from 1,250 sq ft to 1,300 sq ft.