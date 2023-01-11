Boy (6) with cerebral palsy who sued Limerick hospital settles for €3.75m

High Court Reporters

A six-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who sued over the care he received in a Limerick hospital ICU after his premature birth has settled his High Court action for €3.75 million.

Kyle Flavin, Listowel, Co Kerry was born at 27 weeks, two minutes after his twin brother Callum at University Maternity Hospital, Limerick on April 26th, 2016. Both boys were in good condition, but transferred to the ICU.

Liability was denied in the case by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the court heard that causation was at issue. The settlement represents 25 per cent of the full value of the case.

The HSE claimed that the clinical care provided to address Kyle Flavin’s extreme prematurity and early clinical complications was appropriate and in keeping with acceptable clinical care standards.

Kyle’s counsel Liam Reidy SC instructed by Cantillons Solicitors told the court the case related to Kyle’s care in the maternity hospital ICU.

Counsel said Kyle was given Vitamin K and it was noted later he had bruising and later a bleed in one side of his brain. Counsel said it was their case the baby was given more Vitamin K and it was their contention this was “the wrong course of action.”

Experts on the Flavin side, counsel said, would claim the baby should have been given fresh frozen plasma for a problem with clotting. Counsel said it was their case Kyle later suffered a pulmonary haemorrhage and another brain bleed.

Kyle’s mother Anita Flavin told the court what Kyle was getting was better than taking a chance by going to trial.

“I know it is a large amount of money, but it’s not what we hoped for. Kyle is very young, his future is uncertain. We fear for the unknown,” she told Mr Justice Paul Coffey.

A fighter

She said when her twins were born, Kyle was slightly smaller than his brother, but he was a fighter, and she and her husband Paul thought Kyle was the stronger baby at the time.

She said Kyle “is still fighting and doing well” and goes to the same school as his brother.

Kyle Flavin, Listowel, Co Kerry had, through his mother Anita Flavin, sued the HSE over the treatment he received at University Maternity Hospital Limerick in 2016.

It was claimed that baby Kyle had been allegedly denied the opportunity to have the infusion of fresh frozen plasma and there was an alleged failure to prevent pulmonary haemorrhage.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to recognise and treat the baby’s coagulopathy on April 27th, 2016, and he suffered a pulmonary haemorrhage and consequent intraventricular haemorrhage.

All the claims were denied.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Coffey said he was satisfied it reflected the litigation risk in the case.

He noted the sum offered was at the higher end achieved.

Mr Justice Coffey also conveyed his best wishes to Kyle and his family.