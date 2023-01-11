Church group donates €2k to Éist

By Elizabeth Lee

A CHRISTMAS tree festival that attracted hundreds of entries and featured all sorts of weird and wonderful yuletide-themed trees raised an impressive €2,050 for a local charity.

The annual tree festival is run by the St Mary’s Union of Parishes, taking place in St Mary’s Church, Haymarket, Carlow every December. The festival encourages people, young and not-so-young alike, to create Christmas trees from any sort of material. December’s competition saw festive entries created from anything from wellingtons to cupcakes, much to the delight of the flocks of people who attended the event.

It was a fundraising event, too, so Anne Archbold and Kay Tucker from the organising committee had the pleasure of presenting a cheque for over €2,000 to Lorna McGrath, manager of Éist Cancer Support Services.

“Thank you to the Carlow Union of Parishes for raising €2050 for Éist. We are overwhelmed and so grateful to everyone who supported it,” said Lorna.

The Éist centre is situated in Idrone Park, Askea, Carlow and runs a whole gamut of services for people who are either going through cancer or recovering after treatment. The centre offers one-on-one or group counselling services as well as therapies such as yoga and mindfulness, and other classes in wellbeing.

If you or anyone you know could benefit from Éist’s services, please contact them on 059 9139684 or 085 8661499.