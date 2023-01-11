Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Patricia BUCKLEY (née Curran)

Browneshill Road Lower, Carlow Town, Carlow / Killeshin, Carlow

On January 11 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Peter and much loved mother of David and Sandra. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Thomas, daughter-in-law Aneta, adored grandchildren Dominic, Olivia, Ava-Rose and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Patricia Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Thursday evening from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in Holy Cross Church, Killeshin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Family Carers Ireland.

Bridget Farrell (née Mullins)

Ballinabranna, Carlow, passed away suddenly, on January 9th, 2023, at her home.

Beloved wife of Joe and much loved mother of Catherine, adored grandmother of Rory, Orla and Róisín and cherished sister of Gretta, Paddy, Robert and the late Ann and Kathy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Sean, brothers, sister, sister-in-law Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bridget’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Thursday, 12th January, from 5pm, concluding with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.15am to St. Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna,(Eircode R93 PF77), (via her residence) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Leighlinbridge Cemetery (Eircode R93 RK58) for Burial.

Bridget’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/ballinabranna-webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation

Francis (Fran) Noctor

Spring Garden, Waterford and formerly of JKL Avenue, Carlow

Died 10th January 2023

Predeceased by his son David.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, adored daughter Rosemary, his stepchildren, grandchildren, Tess, Amber, Nathan and Bradley, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, in-laws, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Fran Rest In Peace

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Thursday (12th January) from 4 pm to 5:30 pm with vigil prayers and rosary at 5 pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday in St. John’s Church, Parnell Street at 12:30 pm followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork at 4 pm.

Fran’s Cremation Service will be live streamed from 4 pm on Friday by following the link below:

Live stream Link

No Flowers please, donations if desired to Waterford Palliative Care by following the link below:

Donation Link

The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to Robert Thompson Funeral Directors, Barrack Street, Waterford.