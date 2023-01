Monthly unemployment rate down to 4.3% in December

Kenneth Fox

In December 2022 the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down to 4.3 per cent.

This was down marginally from November 2022 when it was at 4,4 per cent.

In terms of the gender diviosn, the unemployment rate is down to 4.1 per cent for males from 4.3 per cent in November 2022, and down from a revised rate of 5.1 per cent in December 2021.

It is down to 4.5 per cent for females from 4.6 per cent in November 2022.

Regarding youth unemployment, it is down to 11.5 per cent for people aged 15-24 years, which is down from a revised rate of 11.9 per cent in November 2022.

Commenting on the release, John Mullane, statistician in the Labour Market Analysis Section, said: “The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2022 (for all persons aged 15-74 years) was down to 4.3 per cent from 4.4 per cent in November 2022, and down from a revised rate of 5.1 per cent in December 2021

“The rate of 4.3 per cent in December 2022 was lower than the pre-pandemic level of 4.8 per cent recorded in December 2019. In December 2022 the unemployment rate for males was 4.1 per cent and for females was 4.5 per cent.”

He said the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 114,500 in December 2022, compared with 117,000 in November 2022.

“There was a decrease of 18,600 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed in December 2022 when compared with a year earlier,” he said.