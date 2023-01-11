More alerts for southwest counties as unsettled weather continues

Updated: 12.05pm

Unsettled conditions look set to continue for the remainder of the week as Met Éireann issued further weather warnings for counties in the west and southwest.

Later, a yellow wind and rain alert will cover all six counties in Munster, as the forecaster predicts conditions will become very windy overnight with heavy rain and possible spot flooding.

The second alert of the day will begin at 8pm on Wednesday evening and will remain in place until midnight.

Strong westerly winds are expected to bring gusts of 90 to 110km/hr to the effected counties.

⚠️Status Yellow⚠️- Wind and rain warning for Munster for Wednesday evening and night🌧️🍃 For all active warnings see➡️https://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/CiHwZvrn9V — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 10, 2023

Earlier, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Galway were placed under a yellow wind alert as west to southwest winds battered the coast.

That warning, which began at 8am, ended at midday.