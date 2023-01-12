Applications open for financial help with festivals and events



Pierce Kavanagh, economic development officer with the Local Enterprise Office

By Suzanne Pender

IS YOUR community planning a festival or event during the summer/autumn of 2023 and looking for support?

Carlow County Council’s festival and event fund aims to assist with the creation of community-based tourism events for Co Carlow. The fund is a combination of the council’s own events, events in partnership with other bodies that have similar objectives, and events run by external organisers who receive direct funding contributions from the council via an application process for the festival and events fund.

The scheme is open to groups or bodies that are organising events and festivals from 1 May to 31 October this year. Applications are accepted online only at https://leocarlow.submit.com./ (make sure to scroll down to Festival & Events 2023). The closing date is Tuesday 17 February at 5pm.

To be eligible for funding, the event must be located in Co Carlow, take place between those dates and fulfil the criteria.

“This call is designed with festivals for the summer and autumn seasons in mind, to assist festivals and events for the period May to Oct 2023,” said Pierce Kavanagh, economic development officer with the Local Enterprise Office.

“Like last year, all applications must be submitted via https://leocarlow.submit.com./ with a simplified application process to make it easier for organisations to apply and drawdown the funds after their event.”

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said he was delighted to support this new funding call from the local authority’s Local Enterprise Office, which will support festivals and events for 2023.

“I know these have been difficult times for all and we in Carlow County Council are keen to play our part in supporting festivals and events, which are an important part of our culture and create economic activity in our county,” he said.

“We hope that people will engage with this scheme and further information is available on the Local Enterprise Office website at www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or by calling the office on 059 9129783,” added cllr O’Donoghue.