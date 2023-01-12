Carlow arts centre receives €220K funding boost

Visual and the George Bernard Shaw Theatre in Carlow have received a funding boost from the Arts Council.

€220,000 has been allocated to the Carlow arts facility under the Arts Council’s Arts Centre Funding stream.

Funding totaling €9,486,140 will be distributed to 42 organisations nationally.

Maureen Kennelly, Director of the Arts Council, said: “The infrastructure of arts centres, jointly supported with local government, is essential in enabling people of all ages and backgrounds in every part of the country to experience the very best of the arts. It is also essential in providing resources to artists in the development of their work. In addition, we are delighted to increase our support to Ealaín na Gaeltachta which supports arts audiences and artists in Gaeltacht regions in partnership with Údarás na Gaeltachta.”

The purpose of Arts Centre Funding is to invest in and support the infrastructure of Arts Centres required to sustain and develop the arts in Ireland. Arts Centres support the creation, presentation and mediation of the arts across a range of artforms and arts practices.