Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Mary Nolan (née Murphy)

Monbay Lower, Gorey, Craanford, Wexford / Kildavin, Carlow

Peacefully, January 11th 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Wexford General Hospital.

Mary, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Patrick, Martina & Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter, sons, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Theresa & Sandra, grandchildren Ricky, Eoin, Dean & Eva, sisters Angela, Martha & Josie, brothers Pat & John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & her many friends.

May Mary’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Craanford, followed by burial in Kildavin Cemetery, Co. Carlow.